Super Eagles interim coach Austin Eguavoen has denied ever saying that he had resigned his appointment.

Speaking with journalists at the Hotel Le Ribadou in Garoua yesterday, Eguavoen said, “it’s a lie, misleading and very mischievous to attribute such a statement to me because that was not what I said.”

Although Eguavoen maintained that he remains the technical director of the Nigeria Football Federation, he added, “when we get back, it is left for the authorities to decide.”

He is not averse to the appointment of another manager for the national team, rather he pointed out that, “whoever comes, we will work closely in order to achieve the best for the country.”

Vanguard News Nigeria