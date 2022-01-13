By Demola Akinyemi

Customs intercepts 3,620 rounds of live ammunition, rakes N9.8bn in Kwara in 12 monthsIlorin: The Kwara State Command of Nigeria Customs Service, NCS among other seizures intercepted three thousand six hundred and twenty (3,620) rounds of live ammunition in 25 packs with 25 rounds each, worth N1.4million.

This came as it also raked N9.8billion between January and December in 2021.

State Comptroller, Hussaini Ahmed who disclosed this yesterday to journalists in Ilorin while displaying the items, said the ammunition were enough to exterminate a whole community, had they gotten to wrong hands.

He said, “The Command is showcasing the strategic and remarkable seizures of large quantity of ammunition packaged in 25 packs of 25 rounds each, contained in 14 cartons, worth One Million Four Hundred and Forty Four Thousand Naira (N1,444,000.00) This landmark seizure was made around Bukuro axis of the Command.

“Based on intelligence report, the Command intercepted a Peugeot 504 vehicle with registration number AP 448 AKD.

“On searching the vehicle, it was found to contain a large quantity of pump action cartridges suspected to be smuggled into the country.

“This epic seizure is very commendable at the backdrop of the heightened insecurity in the country.

“Should 3,620 rounds of live ammunition of this magnitude escaped into the Country and fall into wrong hands, the result will be appalling, devastating and disastrous.”

The Comptroller warned the smugglers,” to desist as any method or techniques used will be uncovered.

“We will continue to confront the challenges that militate against our successes and build on the achievements made so far in the course of carrying out our mandate.”

Ahmed among others, disclosed that the command also intercepted heaps of foreign parboiled rice from neighbouring country, off-loaded at Dagi village and Arobaji axis along Mai-gida Road both in Moro Local Government Area of Kwara State, about to be smuggled into different parts of the country.

He said, “We immediately mobilized officers from the command and stormed those areas.

“Despite resistance, threats and confrontations with charms, stones and other dangerous weapons by the perpetrators of this criminal act, officers were able to evacuate a total number of 402 bags of foreign parboiled rice of 50kg each, using about 21 official patrol vehicles to convey the goods to the Command Headquarters.

The “command under my watch will continue to be at the forefront of anti smuggling activities, maximizing revenue collection and will not relent on our efforts, while maintaining the highest standard and professionalism in performing our duties to the service and to the Nation at large.

“We wish to reiterate that the continuous attack on our officers will not deter us from performing our legitimate duties in Kwara State.”

Vanguard News