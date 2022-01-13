Igosave Unusual comedy show has come and gone but not without recording tremendous success with the Ace rated comedians.

Rated as one of the annual biggest comedy and music concert that ushers in the New Year in the heart of Benin City, IGOSAVE UNUSUAL 2022 was tagged “the comedy champions league”.

The show which had the most hilarious comedians in Nigeria like MC Awilo, Gordons, Igodye, Buchi, Ay comedian, Ushbebe, Kenny black, Big thug boy AV, had one of the biggest crowd since it’s debut, making it a record breaking entertainment shutdown of Benin city.

Describing how he feels about the show Otaghware Otas Onodjayeke popularly known as Igosave, said that most of the seats were sold out and the guests were over 2500.

which was said to have shut down Benin City with over 2500 guests at New Year, he stated that every year, he tries to beat his previous record by making it better.

The now, talk of the town event also had the presence of Nigeria’s music star who is the rave at the moment, Buju took the show to another level and the many others.

“I am really thrilled that it was a huge success. Benin City Edo State was a total shutdown as it had in attendance of over 2,500 people. Igosave Unusual this year made a record of the largest gathering of people from all walks of life in the South. At some point we had to shut the event entrance. We had so many people outside trying to be part of the Igosave Unsusal concert. It was a sold out event. Every year I try to be better by beating the record I set the previous year; so I am my own competition,” he said.

A few eye witness stated that people started reselling their Tickets for double the price as black market on show day, January 2, 2022 as all tickets were sold out by 6pm on New Year day.

“I have gained wealth of experience doing it. We will be having an igosave Unusual tour this year 2022 and this is to have grant the wishes of Igosave Unusual fans. We have so far confirmed plans to host the show soon in Abuja, Lagos, Warri, Port Hacourt, Asaba for now. We are also making great plans for an Igosave Unusual campus tour before taking it global to USA and UK. We are also continuing Igosave Unusual European tour after it was put on hold for about four years to get refreshed. So, I can tell you that 2022 will be a very busy year for the igosave unusual brand already,” he said

The memorable event was packaged by AUSTIN OKPARA of Alladams events