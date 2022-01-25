Tom Saintfiet

Gambian coach Tom Saintfiet has slammed the organisers for allowing six players in a room despite the threats of Covid-19 in the Africa Cup of Nations.

Gambia appearing for the first time in the history of the tournament reached the round of 16. They clashed with Guinea yesterday. But Santfiet was not satisfied with arrangements.

“We have six players sleeping in one room in the middle of Covid,” Saintfiet said. “There is a lack of logistics at this African Cup of Nations.

“We always travel two hours before each game. We are not respected by the organisation and it is a real shame. I worked 14 years in Africa but it is unheard of.”

Despite the challenges, Saintfiet is proud of his team.

“Above all, I must admit that I am proud of the efforts of my players, my staff, and the Federation during the group stage,” Saintfiet continued. “Without everyone’s support, we cannot reach this level.

“We played in a difficult group with many disciplines, with a plan, a strategy and it worked. My players gave their best and helped qualify for the second round of the AFCON.”

