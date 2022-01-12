Three hundred and eight-seven (387) students seeking admissions at the Federal College of Fisheries and Marine Technology (FCFMT), Lagos, have been matriculated into the departments of Nautical Science, Marine Engineering, Maritime Transport and Business Management, Fisheries Technology, Marine Transport and Business Studies and Industrial and Labour Relations.

This is just as the Provost, Federal College of Fisheries and Marine Technology, Lagos, Dr Paul Chuks Onuoha disclosed that the institution is set for conversion to a degree-awarding institution. Not willing to disclose details, he pointed out that all necessary pre-requisite has been met.

Onuoha while addressing the matriculants and distinguished guests said: ” Your choice of Federal College of Fisheries and Marine Technology as the first institution out of many others, is a clear confirmation of the confidence reposed on us for our academic excellence.”

He said FCTMT was established to address the manpower requirement of Nigeria’s fledging inshore fleet and to address and generate a higher level of indigenous expertise to service the phenomenal growth in the fisheries and maritime sub-sectors of the nation’s economy.

According to him, the above objectives of the school have since been achieved a few years after the institution kicked off in 1969, adding that graduates of the FCTMT are sought after in the labour market.

With the facilities already in place, Dr Onuoha disclosed that plans are equally at the advanced stage to introduce SMART E-learning for efficient lecture delivery and understanding for students.

”These facilities are aimed at improving the teaching and learning environment and making the students stay both comfortable and more productive,” he explained.

The Provost noted that to further encourage academic excellence among students, he instituted three scholarship awards in 2021 for best students in selected core courses, best ND1 and HND1 Students and overall best graduating students in ND and HND.

Having made everything for adequate learning available, the Provost told the freshers: ”Your future, therefore, is in your own hands. adding, it is up to you to choose to succeed in the realization of your dreams.”

Warning against anti-social behaviour, cultism and examination malpractice Onuoha said there is a great consequence if any is caught, stressing that the institution has zero-tolerance for such.

He said: ”A student who does not have a vision can be compared to a vessel without a rudder, in a turbulent time, it will be at the mercy of the sea. ”Some of you will spend a considerable amount of time participating in college sports activities, organised religious activities and other recreational activities. ”However, my candid advice is that you should not allow these activities to conflict with your education.”