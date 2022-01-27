.

says ‘ I’m consulting, praying ‘

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Consultations have reached an appreciable level by associates and well-wishers of Barrister Abdullahi Mukhtar Mohammed, the immediate past Chairman of Nigeria Hajj Commission ( NAHCON) to participate in the contest for the Governorship of Kaduna State come 2023.

Mukhtar, who well-wishers described as “focused and result-oriented”, bagged the National honour of MON due to his patriotism and hard work when he was at the NAHCON, a feat many said was “unprecedented. “

Speaking in an interview with journalists after a meeting of the Supreme Council for Shari’ah in Nigeria ( SCSN) with other critical stakeholders on the Continuous Voter Registration, Mukhtar said he was aware of the clamour for him to vie for the governorship of Kaduna State but he was still consulting and praying over it.

The former NAHCON Chairman said “yes there is a lot of calls, agitations, advocacy and clamour from the society that I contest. But it is still under consideration. At the moment, I am at the stage of intensive prayers and consultation.”

He said he will make his decision public very soon after his consultation and intensive prayers.

Speaking on the poor state of participation of the Kaduna electorate in the ongoing voter registration, Abdullahi called for the establishment of a robust task force that will mobilize the population of voting age for the voter registration exercise.

Mukhtar had served as the Executive Secretary of the Kaduna Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board for many years where he made history as the first to computerise the operations and his tenure got the credit of transforming Hajj affairs in the state to envious heights.

Later, he was called upon to render service as Director of Operations at the NAHCON before his contributions and impeccable records attracted the Federal Government to appoint him as the substantive Chairman of NAHCON.

Barrister Mukhtar is the incumbent Chief Executive Officer of Compass Chamber based in Abuja.