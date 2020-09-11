NAHCON, Jaiz bank sign agreement on Hajj savings scheme

Kindly Share This Story:

•Registration of 2021 intending pilgrims begins

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), Thursday signed an agreement with the Jaiz Bank Plc, for a Hajj Savings Scheme in the country.

NAHCON Executive Chairman, Alhaji Zikrullahi Hassan, said the agreement was designed to fast-track the implementation of the scheme.

Hassan explained that scheme was enshrined in NAHCON Establishment Act, 2006 as a contributory payment scheme for prospective Muslim faithful wishing to undertake Holy Pilgrimage to Saudi Arabia.

He said that the agreement was a step towards securing the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)’s license for the operation of the scheme as a full fledged model.

He said that the scheme was expected to boost economic growth, entrench culture of savings among low income groups and lift people out of poverty.

He said every Muslim faithful, who intended to perform the Hajj could be enrolled in the scheme through the Pilgrims’ Welfare Board in all the 36 states, agencies and commissions or NAHCON offices across the country.

“Enrolment can also be done directly from the comfort of your room by logging into the dedicated site of the scheme.

“Subscribers can also deposit at their convenience, and the amount they want to contribute over a specific period to be determined by them.

“Deposits made will be invested in low risk Sharia-compliant product which will be monitored by the commission and profit share among stakeholders.

“In line with the provision of NAHCON ACT, 2006 and in consultation with the board, we shall in due course constitute a Board of Trustees to be submitted to the government,” Hassan said.

Mr Boss Mustapha, Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), advised the Muslim faithful to imbibe the saving culture and long-term planning in order to key into the Hajj family.

Represented by Mr Olusegun Adekune, Permanent Secretary, General Service, Office of the SGF, Mustapha urged the board and management of NAHCON to secure the license from the CBN in order to deploy the full-fledged scheme under a Special Purpose Vehicle.

He noted that promoting national cohesion and social inclusion was one of the core principles upon which the present administration’s Economic Growth Recovery Plan (ERGP) was built.

The SGF said that government encourage programmes that have positive socio-economic impact on Nigerians and that the Hajj savings scheme was one of such.

“The success of similar schemes in some countries gives us the hope that Nigeria by virtue of its population, constituting one of the largest Hajj contingents will succeed in this endeavour and usher in a new era in the history of Hajj management to meet and possibly surpass the best in the world today.

“It is my sincere hope that all stakeholders in this scheme will give their all so that Nigeria will not only have a scheme which can be proud of, but one that others will learn from,” he said.

The Chairman Board of Trustees, Jaiz Bank, Alhaji Umar Mutallab, said that the bank was committed to the success of the scheme.

Registration of intending pilgrims begins

Meanwhile, the commission has urged the States Pilgrims Welfare Agencies, Boards and Commissions across the country to commence the registration of intending Pilgrims for the 2021 Hajj year.

The commission also said final decision shall however be based on the appropriate guidelines to be issued by Saudi Authorities in that respect.

The Statement issued by the Commissioner in charge of Operations, Alhaji Abdullahi Magaji Hardawa advised the States Pilgrims Welfare Boards to strictly adhere to the guidelines earlier issued to them in the course of the registration exercise.

The Commissioner further reminded the States Pilgrims Welfare Boards to take into cognizance the principle of ‘first come, first serve,’ to give those intending Pilgrims who earlier paid last year and decided to roll-over to 2021, a priority over those who are paying this year.

According to the statement, the NAHCON’s e-portal (www.nigeriahajjcom.gov.ng) for pilgrims’ registration will be opened 24 hours every day to all intending pilgrims until the deadline.

Vanguard News Nigeria

