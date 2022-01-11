By Joseph Erunke – Abuja

In its continuous efforts to ensure that COVID-19 does not spread in schools, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, has warned school operators not to allow teachers and students with high temperatures into their premises.

NCDC also advised students and staff who feel ill to stay at home and seek treatment at a health facility immediately.

The agency also advised all eligible persons to get vaccinated against COVID-19 at its nearby vaccination sites.

The Nigerian disease control centre which said these in its latest COVID-19 situation report, said the measures were in order to curb the spread of the omicron variant.

The agency advised that school administrators must ensure daily temperature checks at points of entry, adding that those with a temperature above 38 degrees should be denied access.

According to NCDC,“Masks must be worn by all those over the age of 6 years on school premises.”

It added:”Always ensure proper ventilation and minimum of the one-metre sitting distance between students in classrooms.

“Those who are vaccinated must still obey public health measures.”

It called for the use of approved rapid diagnostic test kits in all secondary school hostels.

The same, NCDC said, must be done in university campuses for testing of students and staff during the resumption of schools and for persons having symptoms of COVID-19 during the session.

Vanguard News Nigeria