Full list of countries with ‘almost’ no churches

In today’s world, it is increasingly rare to find a country with absolutely no Christian presence. However, there are still a handful of countries where churches are either non-existent, extremely rare, or heavily restricted, making public Christian worship difficult or nearly impossible.

These countries often have strict religious laws, dominant state religions, or political systems that limit the construction and operation of churches.

Here’s a look at some countries with almost no churches globally.

Bhutan

Bhutan stands out as one of the few countries with virtually no visible churches. The Himalayan kingdom officially promotes Buddhism, and while Christianity is not outright banned, it is heavily restricted.

Christians in Bhutan typically worship in private homes, as building churches is not easily permitted.

Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia does not allow the construction of churches. Islam is the state religion, and public worship of other faiths is prohibited. Despite this, millions of expatriate Christians live in the country and practice their faith quietly in private spaces.

Maldives

The Maldives has one of the strictest religious policies in the world. Citizenship is tied to Islam, and no churches are allowed. Any form of public Christian worship is forbidden.

Afghanistan

There are currently no known public churches operating in Afghanistan.

Following the return of Taliban rule, Christians practice in secrecy due to serious security risks.

Somalia

Somalia remains one of the most dangerous places in the world to openly practice Christianity.

There are no active public churches, and believers often meet underground.

North Korea

While a few churches exist in North Korea, they are widely regarded as state-controlled and symbolic.

There is no genuine freedom of worship, and underground Christians face severe persecution.

Yemen

Ongoing conflict has devastated infrastructure across Yemen, including religious buildings.

Churches are either non-functional or extremely rare, with most Christians worshipping privately.

Vanguard News