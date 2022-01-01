By Sam Eyoboka

THE Aladura Patriarch and the Primate of The Church of the Lord (TCL) Worldwide, Most Rev. Dr. Rufus Okikiola Ositelu has revealed that in spite of the current situation of the country there will be a divine intervention that will turn things around for the betterment of the country and the world in general.

According to a statement from his Ogere Remo in Ogun State headquarter church, Ositelu said more corrupt politicians and renowned private individuals with ill-gotten wealth will be exposed this year.

“Similarly God asked me to warn the Youth to desist from fraudulent practices as this will only lead them to jail. In the same vein those who put their trust in God and serve Him dilligently will enjoy protection from the challenges in the year 2022.

“I wish to state at this point that obedience to the word of God is a prerequisite for God’s protection and blessings.This is demonstrated through the circumstances surrounding the birth of our Lord Jesus Christ.

“For instance it was the obedience of Joseph to the word of God through the angel warning him to flee to Egypt with Jesus and Mary that protected Jesus from being killed by Herod. Mathew 2:13-14.

“In all we do we must not hesitate to obey God also for Nigeria to move forward as a nation, we should all imbibe the following virtues: obedience to God and authorities, righteousness (divine lifestyle), patience, endurance, humility, love for one another, peace, kindness, gentleness, faithfulness and self control,” the Primate declared.

At this juncture “let me reiterate that the church is an integral part of the society and therefore has a duty to speak the truth. Nigeria is currently facing quite a number of socio-economic and political challenges that need to be addressed with utmost importance and expediency at all levels of government.

“They include Peace and Security, Corruption, Economy and Infrastructure, Youth and Unemployment, Elimination of Violence Against Women and Children, COVID-19 Pandemic as well as Restructuring and Fiscal Federalism.

“While it is true that the Federal government has recorded some level of success, a lot more remains to be done for the people to enjoy security and other dividends of democracy,” he said.

On the COVID-19 Pandemic, the man of God called on all and sundry to get vaccinated and obey all the COVID-19 protocols: wearing of face masks social distancing etc. The Omicron variant is said to be more transmissible but less severe than all the former variants. “Notwithstanding, endeavour to stay healthy and safe in the new year.

I enjoin my colleagues to continue to intercede for the country so that peace, security and prosperity will reign in the land. I wish you all a victorious, successful, glorious and Holy spirit filled year 2022. Happy New year!” he ended.

