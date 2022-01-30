By Ogalah Ibrahim

The Emir of Katsina, HRH Abdulmumini Kabir has said that the only way to end the menace of banditry bedeviling the country is by annihilating them whenever they are caught.

The revered Emir made the declaration in his palace while responding to Vice President Yemi Osibanjo, who informed him that bandits have now been officially declared as terrorists to enable security agents take more stringent measures against the hoodlums.

In his words: “I am really troubled, so is our Governor here but I am very happy now that they have been officially declared terrorists. So, you catch and kill them. That is the only solution since dialoguing with them has failed.”

The Royal Father further lamented that “how can someone kill 20 to 30 person and be taken to correction centre? It will not augur well. If he comes out, he will go back to his old ways.”

In answer to their prayer, the Emir admonished people in the state to be obedient to God and have a clean mind towards each other by loving one another and being their brother’s keeper.

The Vice President was in the state on a condolence visit over the recent passing of Dahiru Mangal’s mother, Hajiya Murja Barau.