Nigerians better off under Tinubu, APC spokesman insists

Tinubu

By Dickson Omobola

National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Felix Muoka, has insisted that Nigeria and Nigerians are better off than ever before, saying the party will win the 2027 presidential election based on its positive records.

Muoka said the APC was working hard to secure voters’ support, adding that the party would not take Nigerians’ votes for granted.

Speaking on Politics Today, a Channels Television programme, Thursday, he said the party’s preparations and campaign efforts were aimed at securing as many votes as possible in the next general elections.

He said: “Qualitatively speaking, our country is better. Nigerians are better today than they have ever been. Is there a country that has transited from this depressed economy, like we have had for decades, to that level of prosperity that didn’t go through these stages?

“Nigerians also understand that. So what the president has done is to give this country a fighting chance, not just at recovery, but at building the prospects for sustainable prosperity.”

On the inauguration of the APC Presidential Campaign Council, he said: “What you saw today and what we’ve been up to is really taking ourselves seriously. If we thought this was all said and done, we wouldn’t put in this level of energy and work in an effort to really get to the last vote within the electorate. We are not taking this for granted. We’re taking it very seriously. I’m sure that if our party was docile and we were doing nothing to campaign or put out our information, you would also bring me here to say that we had been very docile. We’re a political party.

“We are a party for a reason. We are in this to compete with other political parties and to win the support of Nigerians. Since 2023, there’s a reason that our party has been very successful. Since the last general elections, we’ve won fantastically all elections in which we have contested. There’s a reason for that. It’s because we prepare. We do our homework.

“Nigerians bought in and voted for our party massively in 2023. We won that election, even though there are elements who want to claim that they won without evidence. But we won that election without question. As I said a few minutes ago, in every other

election that has been called since then, Nigerians voted, not Indians. Nigerians voted in all the other elections since 2023. We won by upwards of 90 per cent.

“Let me remind you that the APC is the governing party in this country, put in office by Nigerians. Already, the answer to your question has been codified in an election in which the APC is governing, not just at the centre, but in so many states in our country.”

On the APC’s chances in 2027, he said: “We will win the election. We are working hard to win the election. I think that Nigerians are going to stand tall, shoulder to shoulder with the APC to win the next election.”

Vanguard News