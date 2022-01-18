By Emem Idio, Yenagoa

YENAGOA- PROJECT Niger Delta, PND, a non governmental organisation with massive followership spread across the nine Niger Delta States has called on the Chairman of Burutu Local Government Area, Hon. Godknows Angele to contest for the Burutu Federal Constituency seat.

According to the group, the choice of Hon Angele was based on his wealth of experience and his popularity within the federal constituency, noting that the two term council chairman having also served as a leader of the Burutu Legislative Arms, as well as a Political Adviser to Delta State Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, is widely accepted across the length and breath of the Constituency.

In a statement by the Executive Director and Coordinator of Project Niger Delta, PND, Comrade Princewill Timipre Ebebi, pointed out that for fairness, equity and justice, it was pertinent to allow Burutu South to produce the next federal legislator come 2023.

While calling on Burutu North stakeholders and acclaimed godfathers to respect the zoning principle that has existed for long and allow Burutu South to take a shot at the House of Representatives, Ebebi warned that any attempts to truncate the zoning arrangement will be resisted.

He stressed that it was based on the existing zoning arrangement that Hon Julius Pondi who hailed from Burutu North is a beneficiary and has spent eight years in the House of Representatives which will elapsed in 2023.

The PND leader, said the group has implicit confidence in the leadership qualities of Hon Angela, who he said has remain accountable, accessible in all the positions he has held and has touched many lives in different ways.

“We deemed it fit to make a clarion call on Rt. Hon.Godknows Angele to contest the House of Representatives seat which is zoned to Burutu South based on his unprecedented achievements as a second term Chairman of Burutu Local Government for him to continue his good works and provide effective representation of the area at the national assembly.

“Rt. Hon. Angele is eminently qualify and since it is the turn of Burutu South to produce the Rep in 2023, we at Project Niger Delta shall continue to mobilise support for him for to actualised this peoples mandate.

“Therefore we caution Burutu North stakeholders and their acclaimed godfathers to respect the zoning principle that has existed for long and allow Burutu South to do their own eight years at the Federal House of Representative for equity, fairness and justice. mandate. The current Reps member Hon.Julius Pondi who hails from northern Burutu is a beneficiary of the zoning arrangement and is enjoying his second tenure which will elapsed in 2023.

“We shall not hesitate to mobilise the youths and other stakeholders with every available legitimate means to resist any attempt to deny Burutu South their chance to take a shot at the national assembly,” Ebebi stated.