Stanbic IBTC Insurance covers Super Eagles as Nigeria commences AFCON battle

By Arogbonlo Israel

It’s a good start for the Super Eagles of Nigeria as they defeated the Pharaohs of Egypt, the seven-time champions 1-0, in an opening group B game.

Egypt just about edged Nigeria on possession until half an hour into the match — when a great opportunistic Iheanacho put Nigeria ahead.

They never looked back after that, making repeated fast-paced runs and running Egypt scared. The great star on the pitch this evening, Liverpool’s Mo Salah, barely got a chance to score, as his Egypt teammates did not give him the service he is used to at his club.

Details later…

Subscribe to our youtube channel

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.