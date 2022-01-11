By Arogbonlo Israel

It’s a good start for the Super Eagles of Nigeria as they defeated the Pharaohs of Egypt, the seven-time champions 1-0, in an opening group B game.

Egypt just about edged Nigeria on possession until half an hour into the match — when a great opportunistic Iheanacho put Nigeria ahead.

They never looked back after that, making repeated fast-paced runs and running Egypt scared. The great star on the pitch this evening, Liverpool’s Mo Salah, barely got a chance to score, as his Egypt teammates did not give him the service he is used to at his club.

Details later…