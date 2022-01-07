By Olasunkanmi Akoni, LAGOS

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu has urged Nigerians to shun acts capable of igniting war as well as stop criticising the country and rather contribute their quota to nation building.

Sanwo-Olu made the call on Friday during a dedicated Jumat Service as part of activities to mark the Year 2022 Armed Forces Remembrance Day at the Community Central Mosque, Alausa, Ikeja, organised by the State Ministry of Home Affairs.

The Armed Forces Remembrance Day (AFRD) is observed every January 15 to honour fallen heroes of the Nigerian Armed Forces in various wars and national assignments.

Sanwo-Olu, who was represented by his Deputy, Dr Obafemi Hamzat, said that Nigerians had formed the habit of criticising the nation, and even the Armed Forces, but also contribute to wrongdoings.

”All we do is criticise. We even criticise the Nigerian Army; that they are not fighting well.

“We always elevate the bad things about our country. It is important we shun all acts that could lead to outbreak of war,” he said.

The governor noted that other countries have their challenges, but never portrayed such to the world.

According to Sanwo-Olu: “God has given everyone his uniqueness, hence, such uniqueness should be used to build this country.

”How do we justify the death of those people that fought for this country to remain? In memory of the people that even died, let us even be nice to our country.

”Whether we like it or not, if we don’t build it, all of us will suffer. It’s as simple as that.”

HoS

The Head of Service, Hakeem Muri-Okunola, urged Nigerians to go beyond praying for the Armed Forces, but do what was necessary by supporting the families of the fallen heroes.

Muri-Okunola commended the Nigerian Armed Forces for the efforts put in place to protect the people and the nation’s integrity.

He prayed almighty Allah continue to fortify and strengthen them and their families.

Also, Commissioner for Home Affairs, Anofiu Elegushi, commended the Armed Forces for keeping the peace and protecting the nation even at

Elegushi urged the people to continually show support to the widows around them especially the families of the fallen heroes.

Imam

Earlier, the Imam, Alhaji Abdulhakeem Kosoko, in his sermon, said Nigerians should continue to pray for the Armed Forces as they strive to keep the peace of the nation.

Kosoko said the people should justify the efforts of the fallen heroes by supporting their widows and children at all times.

He prayed that God would continue to protect them, their families and the nation.

