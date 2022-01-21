.

Initiating prayerfully calculated steps towards International recognition, rising singer Ajewole Olumide Samuel, has officially dropped Nelson as his stage name, saying that after refreshing his music career, he has decided to change his name to Lil Max.

The 23-year-old “No to Poverty singer”, who kept a low profile all through his rebranding process last year, officially made this professional change known through a corporate publicist and music Plug, Deji Obasa of Godspowerproject.

“Same way good music is important nowadays is the same way a catchy stage name can be effective in pushing the brand out. Especially when you put your whole career in God’s hands and observe that a name like Nelson seems archaic and might get lost in the crowd. On the other hand, Lil Max sounds trendy and it’s the kinda vibe out there, considering how we are working towards global recognition by God’s grace in Jesus name”

According to the Afropop singer who was born on the 17th of December 1997, he would no longer be known as Nelson on his next track, titled “Confusion” which is scheduled to drop this month-end, but as Lil Max. And his driving charge is “I’m not gonna give up until I reach the top”

Projected to work with notable industry bigwigs towards releasing his debut album this year, Lil Max, who already has 9 tracks under his previous name including “come over, wake up” and “pin me down”, describes Confusion as a classic story in a new dimension about being in love with a classy lady.

“She is classic, and from a rich family. Though she is in love with me, because of my humble profile and background, her dad objected to our being together, when the music comes out, you’ll find out how this interesting story plays out” he added while unveiling his new social media handles as, lil_maxx on Instagram, liil_max on Tiktok, and retaining Nelson Blanca dc on Facebook.

Despite being a ladies man who’s majorly known to sing about love and romantic frolicking, Max is not engaged to any lady as far as we can tell, but that does not mean he is single or available. Because he has been regularly spotted at events and locations with the beautiful model, Betty.

Vanguard News Nigeria