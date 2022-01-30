.

Dayo Johnson Akure

No fewer than 80 persons were weekend arrested in Ondo state by officials of the state’s Waste Management Authority over violation of environmental laws of the state.

They were arrested in different locations in Akure, the state capital during the monthly environmental sanitation exercise.

General Manager of the agency, Mrs Ayo Adeyemo who said this expressed dissatisfaction over the lackadaisical attitude of some residents of the state towards the cleaning of the environment.

Adeyemo said some residents did not comply with the exercise which happened to be the first edition in the year 2022.

According to her “We are not impressed because the people are not complying at all. They were burning refuse, some people were holding service in their churches, which is not supposed to be.

“Environmental sanitation hours should be hours people should keep their environment clean, and not conducting programmes in churches.

“Also, some people were selling things. They didn’t even care, maybe probably because we didn’t hold environmental sanitation exercise last year December because it was a festive period.

“The drivers too were just loading in the parks. Apart from loading, their surroundings were just filthy, unhealthy and littered with waste. So, generally, we are not impressed”.

Adeyemo warned those who were fond of dumping refuse in unauthorized places to desist from such unhealthy acts or be ready to face the full weight of the law.

Those arrested were later charged to Court for prosecution.

