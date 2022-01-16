By Haruna Aliyu

The strength of the ruling All progressives Congress (APC) in Kebbi State has been put to test the once popular political party is fast fading in the state as it has drifted into internal crisis that may cost it’s victory in the forthcoming general elections in 2023.

Efforts to reposition the party has hit brick walls as Abdullahi Adamu’s reconciliation committee failed to reach truce with the aggrieved members who by any political calculations are the souls of the party in kebbi state.

The fruitless meeting gave birth to a mini committee which included governor Bagudu Senator Aleiru and AGF Malami to meet in Abuja to continue with the negotiations but the mini forum are yet to sit.

Aftermath of the congress already produced another faction belonging to Senator Adamu Alieru while Malami and the sitting governor maintain government faction clearly fragmented the party with a far feched solution.

A political analyst Abdullahi Muhammad Lamba had accused the interim National chairman Mai Mala Buni of a lame duck attitude which according to him fuels the escalation of the internal crisis of the party.

He explained that, instead of Buni to work towards the unification of the Apc he clearly took side with the government exposing the party to danger of extinction in Kebbi couple with poor performance of the ruling party in the state which every indigene of Kebbi can testify to the poor outing the party from infrastructure to civil service and politicians themselves are not please with the way government is run by the governor “with unresolved internal crisis, unpopular policies of the government of the day I belong to Apc too but victory at the polls in 2023 is a far cry because we have little time to make amends he said.

Shehu Tamike who belongs to the opposition party the peoples democratic party (PDP) is of the firm believe that the ruling party is a goner in kebbi state because Apc will never reach compromise as the crisis rocking the party was caused by promotion of self interest by the sitting governor Bagudu and Alieru himself “Senator Alieru wants to retain his senatorial seat or be allowed to bring in a gubernatorial candidate before he will relinquish Kebbi central seat to Bagudu, so how can they reach agreement it’s not possible because none of them will shift ground.

He added that,on the human angle Kebbi government cannot pin point a single huge project in the state to justify it’s popularity and why it will win elections, he held retirees, he ignored abducted students until now because elections are near, let me tell you no one will again vote for Apc again in Kebbi because they have nothing to show.

Hajia Habiba Sule from the Apc believes her party will still win elections in Kebbi state as they will come out very strong “but honestly things are not going well in the party and in the state to win elections we must put things right it’s clear people are fed up with our party and our chances of winning are slim if we continue this way she said.

Alhaji Sani Dodo the spokesperson of the factional Apc in the state said that if Buni wants the victory of Apc in Kebbi and country at large he must work with the genuine members of the party who have the interest of the party at heart, while reacting to police invasion of their factional secretariat in Birnin Kebbi described it as attempt to trample on their fundamental human rights of peaceful gathering.

According to him that only gave the party a bad name as the new office was meant to accommodate excos of the party that were abandoned by government of the day.

It remains to be seen whether the Apc in Kebbi will surmount her problems for now it’s future in the state is bleak.