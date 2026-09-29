Kebbi APC rejects Maidoki’s allegations of arbitrary arrest of ADC members

By Haruna Aliyu, Birnin Kebbi

The All Progressives Congress (APC), Kebbi State Chapter, has dismissed allegations by Senator Garba Musa Maidoki of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) that the arrest, detention and prosecution of some ADC members and supporters were politically motivated, challenging the opposition party to produce concrete and verifiable evidence to substantiate its claims.

The State Publicity Secretary of the APC, Alhaji Isah Abubakar Assalafi, stated this during a press conference in Birnin Kebbi while responding to Senator Maidoki’s recent press briefing.

He described allegations of political persecution as serious claims that must be established through credible evidence rather than political rhetoric, stressing that no individual or political party should be placed above legitimate investigation and the due process of law.

Assalafi challenged the ADC to provide evidence linking the Kebbi State Government to the alleged unlawful arrests, particularly any directive instructing security agencies to target individuals because of their political affiliation.

He maintained that where there is evidence of police misconduct, abuse of power or political interference, such evidence should be submitted to the appropriate authorities for investigation rather than being established through media pronouncements.

He further cautioned Senator Maidoki against attempting to dictate to security agencies how to discharge their statutory responsibilities, stressing that the police and other security institutions must be allowed to carry out their duties professionally and within the law in the interest of public safety and order.

He noted that any person dissatisfied with an arrest, detention or judicial decision has the constitutional right to seek redress through established legal channels, adding that the appropriate forum for challenging alleged violations of rights is the justice system and not political rhetoric.

The APC spokesman emphasised that the party’s position is anchored on justice, fairness and the equal application of the law, irrespective of political affiliation.

“Anyone found wanting in connection with the Jega violence should face the full weight of the law, whether APC, ADC, PDP or any other political party. We demand justice for the victims, accountability for those responsible and equal application of the law without discrimination,” he declared.

Assalafi also commiserated with the people of Jega and surrounding communities affected by the incident, expressing sympathy over the losses suffered by residents.

He urged political actors to exercise restraint and avoid statements that could heighten tensions, while allowing security agencies to complete their investigations and the courts to determine matters before them based on evidence and the law.

He further highlighted the sustained efforts of the Kebbi State Government under the leadership of Governor Dr. Nasir Idris, to strengthen security and protect lives and property across the state through close collaboration with security agencies.

According to him, the government has continued to provide operational vehicles, logistics and other necessary support to security agencies to enhance their capacity to respond effectively to security challenges, particularly in vulnerable communities and farming areas.

He stressed that the administration remains committed to strengthening the state’s security architecture and supporting lawful measures to maintain peace, protect citizens and prevent criminal activities.

Assalafi urged the ADC and other political actors to respect the rule of law and refrain from politicising legitimate law-enforcement activities, stressing that the APC would neither support the persecution of any citizen on political grounds nor tolerate using political affiliation as a shield against lawful investigation or prosecution.

“Let the evidence speak, let due process prevail, and let justice be served without fear or favour,” he said.