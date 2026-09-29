2027: Alli activates APC grassroots machinery in Oyo

Targets victory in presidential, legislative polls

By Adeola Badru

IBADAN — The All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in Oyo State, Senator Sharafadeen Alli, has directed the party’s grassroots mobilisation machinery to commence full-scale operations ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Alli said the party was strategically positioned to win the presidential, National Assembly, governorship and House of Assembly elections in the state, urging members to intensify mobilisation across the 33 local government areas.

He spoke on Monday at the inauguration of Local Government Campaign Managers for the BSA/Adedeji team at the APC Campaign Office in the Dandaru area of Mokola, Ibadan.

The APC candidate charged the campaign managers to strengthen the party’s structures in their respective local government areas, wards and communities and ensure sustained engagement with members, supporters and other stakeholders.

He said the managers had a critical responsibility to transform the party’s existing structures into effective grassroots mobilisation networks ahead of the elections.

“We are strategically positioned to win the presidential, National Assembly, governorship and House of Assembly elections in Oyo State in 2027.

“But victory requires hard work at the grassroots. We must go to the people, engage them and strengthen our structures across the state.

“Our Local Government Campaign Managers have a major responsibility to ensure that the APC is firmly rooted in every local government, ward and community,” Alli said.

He urged the newly inaugurated managers to regard their appointments as a call to service, stressing that sustained grassroots engagement would remain central to the party’s campaign strategy.

Alli also called for unity and teamwork among party leaders and members, saying effective coordination and collective effort would be necessary to achieve the APC’s electoral objectives.

“This is not about individuals. It is about the party and our collective responsibility to build a stronger APC in Oyo State,” he said.

He further urged the campaign managers to remain focused and committed to their assignments and ensure that the party’s programmes and messages reached voters across the state.

Earlier, the Director-General of the Senator Sharafadeen Alli Campaign Organisation (SSACO), Yemi Aderibigbe, described the inauguration as another step in the APC’s preparations for the 2027 elections.

Aderibigbe expressed confidence in the party’s organisational capacity and urged members to work together to consolidate its structures across the state ahead of the polls.