Ghana may have to find alternative venue outside the country for their crucial 2022 World Cup qualifying play-off first leg match against Nigeria on a neutral venue.

This is as a result of a recent decision of the National Sports Authority to close down the Cape Coast stadium for all sporting activities according to ghanasoccernet.com

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) in its latest release of homologated stadiums for the FIFA World Cup group stages announced the Accra Sports Stadium and the Cape Coast Sports Stadium as venues for Ghana.

Meanwhile, concerns have been raised about the pitch at the Accra Sports Stadium in the past which led to a fine to the Ghana Football Association after its match against Sao Tome and Principe.

The Baba Yara Sports Stadium which was recently renovated has not been completed to initiate an inspection by CAF to be homologated and may not be eligible to host the said match as well according to grapevine sources.

Considering this situation, the Ghana Football Association may have only the Cape Coast Sports Stadium as the only alternative to host the make or break tie.

Should the Ghana government insist on its decision not to choose an alternative venue for the 6th March celebrations, the Ghana Football Association may be compelled to host the Super Eagles on a foreign venue.

The Black Stars will host Nigeria in the first leg on 22 March 2022 while the second leg come off in Abuja six days later.

