Popular social media influencer and the Ondo State Youths Representative on Judicial Panel of Inquiry on Police Brutality, Oluyemi Fasipe has called on the Ondo State government to improve the facility at the Ondo State juvenile home located in Akure.

Yemie Fash, as he is popularly known made this call when members of his Dalacreamz Foundation visited the Akure juvenile home on Monday for the presentation of gift items to the inmates.

Yemie Fash described the facility’s condition as poor and far below the expected standard. He added that the juvenile home was originally built to accommodate 24 inmates, but it now houses more than 60 children.

“We met the facility in a poor condition and this is expected to give cause for concern. The facility originally was built for about 24 inmates, but it currently accommodates more than 60 children”.

Yemie Fash further urged the Ondo State government to renovate the dilapidated offices, in addition to

erecting more buildings at the home. He said this would make decongestion of the already overstretched facility achievable. He added that the juvenile home also needs a sick bay that will readily attend to the health need of the inmates whenever they fall sick.

Meanwhile, Yemie Fash has also called on the Ondo State government to enrol homeless children in school. He said the reality that only three out of the inmates were enrolled in school was unacceptable.

“I observed with concern that there is need for a sickbay at juvenile home while the dilapidated offices need urgent renovation. The government also need to enrol children at the home in school as only three out of the inmates are currently in school”, Yemie Fash said.

