By Femi Bolaji, Jalingo

THE Christmas festivity in Taraba South was celebration galore as major political gladiators from the zone stormed their hometowns to celebrate the festive period with their people. For residents of Taraba South zone, it was not only a time to enjoy the euphoria of the season but also an avenue for those in the hospitality business to make money.

Arewa Voice observed that most of the hotels were filled to capacity and the night life in the zone came alive once again. For food vendors, huge sales were made while farm produce sellers also sold their food crops in huge quantities and smiled to the bank.

Chief among those who were home this Christmas was Governor Darius Ishaku of Taraba State, who led other government functionaries to Takum town, in Takum Local Government Area of the state for the Christmas celebration.

He also organised a dinner for traditional rulers, members of the National and state House of Assembly, government appointees and party faithful who were in his hometown to pay him homage.

At the occasion, Ishaku showered encomium on security operatives in the state for ensuring that Taraba remains peaceful. He also acknowledged the role of traditional rulers in the state’s polity, especially harmonious coexistence among the various inhabitants of the state. He reiterated the resolve of his administration to work with them to ensure that all communities remain safe for all and sundry.

He further urged traditional rulers to remain vigilant and report any strange person with criminal intents in their domain to security operatives. The Emir of Muri, HRH Abbas Tafida, who spoke on behalf of the monarchs, noted that their role is complementary with government, and would do all in their might to ensure that bad eggs in their communities were fished out.

The governor also visited Kurmi in Central Taraba to commission a police outpost, a government lodge named after him and a community hall. Similarly, the Deputy Senate Minority leader, Emmanuel Bwacha stormed his hometown, Mararraba, in Donga Local Government Area with his lieutenants. Aside receiving visitors across Taraba South where he represents in the Red Chambers, he also used the occasion to distribute some items to his constituents. Some of the items distributed included motorcycles, tricycles and the award of scholarships to indigent students.

He also equipped a medical facility in Marreaba and commissioned a borehole and a 500-capacity hall in Mararraba. Speaking at the commissioning, Bwacha thanked his constituents for keeping faith with him. He noted that his gesture towards them is the reward for their trust in his ability as the longest serving senator in the state. He also promised to construct the same multipurpose hall in the remaining four LGAs that he represents.

