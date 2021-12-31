By Charly Agwam, Bauchi

THERE is an apparent powerplay and infighting among the Zaar people, otherwise called Seyawa, the minority tribe in Bauchi State that predominantly occupies Tafawa Balewa and Bogoro local government areas.

The trouble that may rock the crisis-ridden LGA centres on the 21st memorial anniversary of their late leader, Baba Peter Gonto.

According to findings by Arewa Voice, Baba Gonto, as he is fondly called by his people, was the arrowhead that led the Seyawa through several wars and a unifying factor for his people for many decades. Therefore, to be part of an event for his memorial or being part of anything associated with him is a big political capital for politicians from that part of Bauchi State.

Trouble started a few days to the memorial anniversary of the late leader, when some youths from Mwari community of Bogoro local government area where Baba Gonto hailed from, alleged that former Speaker, Yakubu Dogara, wrote a letter to the Director-General of the State Security Services, and the Inspector General of Police where he warned of an impending security threat if the remembrance anniversary was allowed to hold.

Chairman of the youth group, Isuwa Samaila accused Dogara, who currently represents Dass, Tafawa Balewa, Bogoro federal constituency at the Federal House of Representatives of misleading the public regarding his claim of alleged impending security breach in the area.

Samaila countered Dogara, saying that the late Baba Gonto was a leader of the Zaar tribe and that the Mwari youths are in support of the programme to honour their late leader whose works are instrumental to the sustenance of the Zaar nation. “We would like to state in a clear and loud voice that we the youth in Mwari are in support of the event and we are actively involved in all the events; so no one should deceive the world that we are not in support of the event.

“Baba Gonto was a political leader, a devoted religious leader, a pacesetter in Sayawa land whose ideals propagated the message of peace and unity among his people.

“We are surprised that Rt. Hon. Yakubu Dogara who is an in-law to Mwari would want to oppose a reception in honor of the late Sage, Baba Gonto,” he said.

The forum chairman pointed out that the intention of the organisers of the reception is primarily to foster unity in and around the Zaar nation, noting that the event is intended to showcase the past achievements of late Baba Gonto to the upcoming youth for them to emulate and to institute a foundation in the late Sage’s name to assist Sayawa sons and daughters.

