The Emir of Bauchi, Alhaji Rilwanu Sulaimanu Adamu has revoked the traditional title, Jakadan Bauchi from former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Yakubu Dogara.

Vanguard reports that the suspension follows the attack on Emirs of Bauchi and Dass on 31st December 2021 while on their way to Bogoro to grace the 21st Baba Gonto memorial lecture and book launching.

Speaking to reporters in Bauchi on Monday in his palace, the Emir said the suspension is with immediate effect pending the determination of a case on the matter which indicted Dogara.

Represented by the Galadiman Bauchi, Surveyor Sa’idu Ibrahim Jahun, the emir said it is regrettable that Yakubu Dogara, being from Bogoro and a traditional title holder of the Bauchi Emirate Council was suspected to be one of those behind the attack on the Emirs of Bauchi and Dass.

“At the recent Council meeting, we reviewed the case again and expressed our dismay that one of the sons of the area, a stakeholder and our traditional title holder was mentioned as one those misleading the people to perpetrate the incident.

“More surprisingly, he did not sympathize nor show any sign of remorse towards what happened to their Royal Highnesses, the Emirs of Bauchi and Dass.

“The Emirate Council has therefore decided to suspend his title of Jakadan Bauchi until the determination of the case by the court,” he said.

