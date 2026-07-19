Meet John Adesoye, Nigerian man who graduated as nurse in UK at 64

A Nigerian-born man, John Adesoye, has graduated as a registered nurse in the United Kingdom at the age of 64, proving that it is never too late to pursue a new career or earn a degree.

Adesoye, a father of five, grew up in Nigeria and previously worked as an electronics technician in Greece before relocating to the UK in 2013.

He began his healthcare career in 2014 as a healthcare assistant at Southmead Hospital in Bristol, where he has now secured a position as a registered nurse.

Adesoye studied for a nursing degree apprenticeship at the University of the West of England (UWE Bristol) while continuing to work at the hospital.

During his training, he gained experience in several departments, including cardiology, accident and emergency, and intensive care.

Reflecting on his career change, Adesoye said his desire to care for people motivated him to move from electronics into healthcare.

“When I was caring for electronic devices, I was happy when I could get broken devices working again.

“In my work in healthcare, when patients get better it gives me great joy and satisfaction,” he said.

Adesoye said he hoped his achievement would inspire others who might believe they were too old to pursue higher education or change careers.

“If I can do it, others can too. People are more brilliant and stronger than they think,” he said.

He added: “The moment you start in higher education, you’ll see that the door will continue to open for you.

“It’s never too late.”

As part of his degree apprenticeship, Adesoye spent one day each week studying at UWE Bristol’s Glenside campus in Fishponds, while working at Southmead Hospital for the rest of the week.

The programme’s co-leads, Jacqui Caskey and Caroline Bromwich, praised his dedication, noting that nurse apprentices often have to balance their studies with work, family and other responsibilities.

Professor Steve Hams, chief nursing officer at Bristol NHS Foundation Trust, also congratulated Adesoye, saying the organisation was “incredibly proud” of his achievement.

Adesoye, who now works as a registered nurse at Southmead Hospital, said he was open to pursuing a master’s-level qualification in the future if the opportunity arose.