By Charly Agwam – Bauchi

Bauchi state government has instituted legal action in the Bauchi State High Court against Rt. Hon. Yakubu Dogara and 28 others over the killing and destruction of properties that followed the botched celebration of Baba Peter Gonto 21st anniversary in Tafawa Balewa and Bogoro local government areas of Bauchi state.

Vanguard had reported that former Speaker, Yakubu Dogara had allegedly written a letter to the Director-General of State Security Services, and the Inspector General of Police in which he warned of an impending security threat if the 21st remembrance anniversary of Baba Gonto was allowed to hold.

Among the eleven count charge sighted by Vanguard on Friday, Hon. Dogara and 28 others were accused of conspiring to cause bodily harm on people in the area in order to frustrate the progress of the memorial anniversary.

The eleven count suit reads in part: “Pursuant to Sections 98 (1) & (2), 100 (b) and 103 (b) of the Administration of Criminal Justice Law of Bauchi State, 2018. Count One: That you, Rt. Hon. Yakubu Dogara, male of Maitama, Abuja-FCT, Air Commodore Ishaku Komo (Rtd), male of Kaduna-Abuja Road, Kaduna, Kaduna State, Rev. Markus Musa, male of Tafawa Balewa Town, Peter Emmanuel, male of Tafawa Balewa Town, Ga’Allah Daniel, male of Tafawa Balewa Town, Iliya Emmanuel, male of Tafawa Balewa Town…

ALSO READ: 2023: Jonathan’s rumoured flirtation with APC

“On or about the 29th, 30 and/or 31st day of December, 2021 agreed to do or cause to be done an illegal act to wit: you conspired amongst yourselves and others at large to incite the Youths of Tafawa Balewa and Bogoro Towns to disturb public peace by burning people’s houses, blocking access roads, physically attacking invited guests and other participants attending the 21-Year Memorial Anniversary and Book Launch of Late Baba Peter Gonto at Bogoro Town an destroy and burn all facilities provided for the occasion, there by committe offence contrary to Section 96 and punishable under Section 97 of the Penal Code Law of Bauchi State.

“On or about the 29th, 30th and/or 31st day of December, 2021 agreed to do or cause to be done an illegal act to wit: you conspired amongst yourselves and others at large to commit the offence Mischief by Fire by burning people’s houses in Tafawa Balewa and Bogoro To during the 21″Year Memorial Anniversary and Book Launch of Late Baba Pe Gonto at Bogoro Town and to destroy and burn all facilities provided for the occasion, thereby committed an offence contrary to section 96 and punishable under section 97 of the penal code law of Bauchi state.

“On or about the 29,30th and/or 31st day of December, 2021 agreed to do or cause to be done an illegal act to wit: you conspired amongst yourselves and others at large to commit the offence of Culpable Homicide during the Year Memorial Anniversary and Book Launch of Late Baba Peter Gonto at Bo Town and that you thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 96 punishable under Section 97 of the Penal Code Law of Bauchi State.”

Vanguard News Nigeria