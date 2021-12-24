Taiye Duke

The Warri southwest legislative Arm has commended the Local Government Chairman Hon. Taiye Duke for his outstanding performance in his second term in office.

Speaking during the plenary yesterday to end the session for the year 2021 the deputy leader Hon. Stanley governor noted the completion of the constructed road at ajudaibo, the secretariat fence at ogbe ijoh, Health center in isaba are laudable projects.

READ ALSO:Electoral bill: Save Nigeria from Buhari now, PDP Reps’ caucus cries out

In his remarks Hon. Jeffrey Oromoni said the leader of the legislative arm deserves a vote of confidence as well for his charismatic and diplomatic approach in piloting the affairs of the legislature

In the same vain the Ogbe-Ijoh Ward councilor, Hon Jeffrey Pere Oromoni said the Hon. Taiye’s Commitment to ensuring that peace and normalcy return to ogbe ijoh after an age-long crisis between his ward and the aladja is laudable. While hon Stanley Ukusanren of bobi olobe said he is overwhelmed with the welfare stride of the chairman since the inception of the 6th assembly. The councilors representing debiri ward..hon. Jonathan said the chairman prove positively beyond imagination in the piloting of the affairs of the Council.