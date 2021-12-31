•Roland Owie

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – FORMER Chief Whip of the Nigerian Senate, Sir Rolland Owie has announced the death of his mother-in-law, Late Mrs Grace Oristemajogharanjomi. Eyiuowoko-Pemu (Nee Dick Turner).

In a statement issued in Benin City on Thursday evening, the Ex Senate Chief Whip stated that Mrs Grace Eyiuowoko- Pemu passed on at the age of 85 Years after a brief illness.

The statement reads, “With gratitude to God for a fruitful and eventful life, we announce the transition to glory of our mother, grandmother and great grandmother, Mrs Grace Oristemajogharanjomi. Eyiuowoko-Pemu (Nee Dick Turner), who joined the Saints in the early evening of December 29, 2021, at the age of 85. She was a devout Catholic, Community Leader and Illustrious Business Woman.

“She is survived by 9 Children, 6 Step Children, 28 Grand Children, 22 Great Grand Grand Children, numerous cousins, nephews, nieces and a host of relatives.”

“A Princess of the Warri Royal Family, she was a direct descendant of His Royal Majesty Olu Ginuwa II, the Olu of Warri (1936 to 1949). Her Grandmother, Princess Agbeyishojoshe was the 1st daughter of Late Olu Ginuwa II but could not ascend the throne as she was female, hence her younger brother was later to reign as Olu Erejuwa II (1951 – 1964 and from 1966 -1986).”

While praying for the peaceful repose of her soul, Senator Owie enjoined friends and well-wishers to remember the deceased and the family she left behind in their prayers.

He said funeral arrangements would be announced in due course.