By Gabriel Olawale

In its bid to make as many people as possible a landlord in Lagos State, Royal Colony Homes Limited has launched Southern Point 2.



Speaking at the unveiling which had in attendance staff, management and partners of Royal Colony Homes Limited, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the company, Mr. kolade Afeez Siyanbola Oladigbolu, said that Southern Point 2 estate only offers service plots.



We introduced these serviced plots after so many considerations. Southern Point 2’ was introduced to give everyone and anyone an opportunity to own lands in Lagos. You can secure your plot at Southern Point 2 with installment payment.



“Southern Point 2 is located at Eluju bus-stop, Lekki -Epe expressway before Eleko junction. The estate is sitting on a 35-acre land with a verifiable title document (gazette). We have 400sqm, 500sqm and 600sqm.



The estate features include good road network, drainage, electrification, estate transformers, security among other social amenities. Any subscriber can now build any home of their choice with Lagos state government approval and by the law of the estate. The Southern Point 2 offers the same facilities we are used to in terms of infrastructure developments.



“At Royal Colony Homes, we always put the satisfaction of our clients ahead of any other priority. So, it won’t be a bad investment by keying into Southern Point 2 where your peace of mind is highly guaranteed.”