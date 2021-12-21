By Levinus Nwabughiogu-Abuja

House of Representatives yesterday urged the Inspector General of Police, IGP, Usman Baba Alkali and the service Chiefs to halt the killings in Birnin Gwari area of Kaduna State.

The call came on the heels of a resolution by Hon. Shehu Balarabe at Tuesday plenary.

Presenting a motion on the urgent need to halt killings in Kaduna state, Hon. Balarabe in his lead debate stated that that bandits have continued to kill and kidnap innocent civilians, stressing it has become unbearable.

He stated that the mayhem in the environs of Birnin Gwari was the latest in a string of attacks that had engulfed Kaduna State.

He called on relevant relief agencies of government to provide relief materials for the affected victims.

The lawmaker also urged the Federal government to prevail on the relevant security heads/personnel to intensify efforts to ensure the security and safety of Kaduna State.

Adopting the motion, the House urged the relevant Committees of the House to ensure compliance to the motion.