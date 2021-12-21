As conductors, drivers become rape ambassadors

By Ebunoluwa Sessou & Elizabeth Ushie

Ajah round-about played host to the traffic campaign held recently as drivers, conductors and most garage touts were seen on the express road positioned in strategic places with flags and stickers with different inscriptions saying in one voice, ‘No to Rape’.



The campaign was organized by a non-governmental organization, “Say no to Rape”, which took a new dimension engaging commercial drivers and conductors as well as garage touts to become rape ambassadors.

Aimed at sensitizing the public especially commercial drivers, conductors and garage touts on the need to fight against rape in the society, the director of the traffic campaign, Ofon Umoh, known as Mentor C, lamented that, sexual assault has become a menace that brews the hearts of most women in the society.



According to him, the global statistics of rape is alarming and research has shown that one in every five women experiences rape adding that this menace is not limited to women as several incidences have shown that men also experience sexual assault.



“This crime is highly perpetuated against women and most of these victims are made to carry the weight of the blame which in turn discourages them from speaking up for fear of being discrimination in the society; this makes them vulnerable and further emboldens their attackers since most of them get away with the crime when substantial evidences are not found.

They go through trauma and stigmatization as perpetrators are left unpunished”, he said.



He however advised the public on the need to avoid the claws of rape which includes dressing decently, avoiding dark and lonely areas, limit visitations to open spaces, decline uncomfortable invitations.



He also advised parents to place vigilance on their children in order to protect them from deceptive adults.



The mega rally was facilitated by the ‘U care for all initiatives’

Vanguard News Nigeria