Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

The Ile-Oodua Palace, Ile-Ife, Osun State has disclosed that the alleged separation of Queen Silekunola Naomi Ogunwusi is unknown to the palace.

Queen Naomi has earlier on Thursday morning announced that she walking away from her marriage to Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, the Ooni of Ife on her Instagram page citing various allegations for her decision.

However, reacting to the announcements, spokesperson to the Ooni of Ife, Comrade Moses Olafare said the palace is not aware of such separation, saying the king and queen went to bed last night (Wednesday) as husband and wife.

He adds, “Separation is a two-way affair, it is not something that is announced by one party. The announcements of separation are subject to agreement by both parties, so, to that extent. The palace is not aware of such separation because we all went to bed last night having the king and queen being together.

So, if by this morning, the queen went to her social media to write that she is no longer in marriage with Ooni, we will look into it to see whether or not the Instagram page truly belong to her, and to know the reason behind it.

“But as at today, (Thursday) this moment, (6pm) the palace is not aware of the separation. Marriage is a private affair, no matter how prominent the personalities involved, it is a private affair. We will dig deeper and know what happened but as I said, all of us just woke up to see read about the separation on social media”.

He added that the Ooni still very much love his Queen, which informed the decision to prepare and present a special Christmas gift to her as a sign of his love for her.

“Even by this time yesterday, (Wednesday) kabiyesi was still packaging a special gift for her. If you want to separate with someone you cannot be packaging a gift for her. I was aware that Kabiyesi was putting special gifts for her for Christmas.

If he is not in love with her, he cannot be doing that, only to wake up the following morning to hear from the public that she’s no longer in the relationship. In fact, the Christmas gift has been delivered to her already. We are not aware of any separation yet”, he said.

