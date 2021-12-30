..Lalong, Dadu’ut, Mutfwang offer condolences

By Marie-Therese Nanlong

A first-class traditional ruler in Plateau State, the Mishkaham Mwaghavul, Da Nelson Bakfur is dead, the State Governor, Simon Lalong confirmed.

The late Da Bakfur was the paramount ruler of the Mwaghavul people in the Mangu local government area of the State and had been on the throne for over two decades before he joined his ancestors on Tuesday.

Governor Lalong, the Senator representing Plateau South, Nora Dadu’ut, and others expressed sadness over the demise of the Mishkaham.

Lalong accompanied by his wife, Regina, during a visit to the family of the monarch in Kerang, Mangu Local Government Area, said he received the news of the passing of the royal father “with shock and grief as the deceased was a peacemaker and a rallying point for not only the Mwaghavul nation but the entire State.”

According to a statement by his Director of Press and Public Affairs, Makut Macham, he noted, “Da Nelson Bakfur did a lot to promote peaceful coexistence and development in his domain since assuming office as Mishkaham Mwaghavul in 1999. As the Chairman of the Mangu Traditional Council, he was very instrumental to the substantial peace recorded in the Local Government as well as the confidence-building that grew among various ethnic groups in the Area. This facilitated the resolution of any disputes which prevented escalation.”

While encouraging the immediate family and the Mwagavul nation to accept the passing of the late royal father as the will of God, Lalong challenged them to keep his legacies alive and continue to imbibe his good virtues.

Responding, Da Philemon Mutang, District Head of Kerang said the visit of the Governor to the family is consoling and reassuring which further demonstrates the good relationship that existed between the Governor and the late Royal Father.

On her part, Senator Nora Dadu’ut, in a condolence message described the late Traditional ruler as a quintessential royal father who lived his life for the growth of his community as well as Plateau in general.

She said, “As a traditional ruler, his community and people enjoyed peace, as there was no crisis whatsoever in the town and there was visible socio-economic and infrastructure development during his reign. He was a detribalized Nigerian who preached peaceful co-existence at all times and played leading roles in promoting peace and unity across the country.”

Also, a former Chairman of Mangu LGA, Barr. Caleb Mutfwang mourn the demise saying “I received the news of the death of the Mishkagham Mwaghavul, Da Nelson Andak Bakfur with great shock and sorrow having spoken with him the previous night! He sounded hale and hearty but only burdened by the non-release of the Sum Pyem by his captors.

“His death is hard to take especially at a time like this when we needed sincere and experienced elders to give leadership at difficult moments like these. The Mwaghavul nation, Mangu LGA, and indeed Plateau State will miss a man of great wisdom, a committed leader of his people, a stabilizing force, and a man of peace. May the Lord comfort us all.”