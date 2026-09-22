Peter Okoye admits receiving $800,000 P-Square royalties

By Innocent Anaba

Singer Peter Okoye of the defunct music group, P-Square, has admitted receiving more than $800,000 in royalties from the French music rights organisation, SACEM, from songs recorded by the group.

Okoye made the admission before Justice Alexander Owoeye of the Federal High Court sitting in Lagos while being cross-examined by Clement Onwuewunor, SAN, counsel to his brother, Jude Okoye.

SACEM is a French organisation that collects and distributes royalties to songwriters, composers and publishers.

Jude Okoye and his company, Northside Music Limited, are facing a seven-count charge brought by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, involving alleged N1.3 billion and $1 million fraud.

Jude has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

At the resumed hearing, Peter, who testified virtually, was questioned about his earlier claim that Jude took more than three months to provide him with P-Square’s backend royalty records after he requested them in 2022.

Counsel told him that the request was made on October 16, 2022, and that Jude obtained and forwarded the records six days later, on October 22.

Peter disagreed, insisting that he had made the request earlier in 2022.

However, when asked to produce a text message, email or other document showing that he made the request before October 16, he admitted that he could not.

“No. I don’t have any and I can’t recall,” he said.

Peter also confirmed receiving the royalty report sent by Jude, adding that it covered royalties from 2016 to 2022, including records relating to Lex Records.

He explained that he requested the report because some people were interested in buying the P-Square music catalogue.

The singer further acknowledged that Jude had forwarded the account information to him in 2022 and that the EFCC was aware the report had been sent to him.

However, he disputed Jude’s entitlement to royalties paid through SACEM, maintaining that the payments belonged to him and his twin brother, Paul.

When counsel pointed out that the SACEM contract was signed by Jude and not by Peter or Paul, Peter maintained that it was signed by “the team”, insisting that Jude was not part of the team.

He also confirmed that the 10 songs for which SACEM paid royalties were P-Square songs.

Peter acknowledged that he had previously paid Jude a quarter of his SACEM share but denied that Jude demanded quarterly payments after the reconciliation of the royalties in 2022.

When confronted with the claim that he received approximately $800,000 from SACEM between 2016 and 2026, Peter admitted receiving the money.

However, he said the funds were for the artists and that nothing was given to Jude.

Asked whether he informed Jude about the payments, Peter replied: “No, the money was for the artists.”

On Jude’s role as manager of P-Square, Peter said he had no employment contract with his brother, explaining that their arrangement was through Northside Entertainment Limited.

When asked whether Jude was part of P-Square, Peter replied: “Jude is not part of P-Square.”

Asked whether that meant Jude was not involved in music produced by the group, Peter maintained that all P-Square songs were composed, written and produced by him and Paul.

He, however, acknowledged that Jude directed some of the group’s music videos.

The court adjourned further hearing in the matter to December 8 and 9, 2026.