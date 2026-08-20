Killings: Plateau won’t surrender ancestral land — Gov Mutfwang

By Golok Nanmwa

JOS — Plateau State Governor, Caleb Manasseh Mutfwang, has described the deadly attack on Bin Mper community in Kombun District of Mangu Local Government Area as a direct attack on his person, vowing that his administration would do everything within its powers to protect the people and prevent the takeover of their ancestral lands.

Mutfwang stated this on Thursday when he visited the community to sympathise with victims and families of those killed in the attack, which occurred in the early hours of Tuesday, August 18, 2026.

The governor, who expressed deep pain over the incident, described the attack as barbaric, senseless and unacceptable, assuring residents that government would strengthen security measures to protect vulnerable communities across the state.

“This is not an attack on the community alone; it is an attack on me. I pray that God will grant you peace and comfort.

“The police have said that some persons have been arrested, and we will follow the matter to its logical conclusion.

“We will do everything within our powers to ensure that you remain on your land.

Nobody will take over your land,” he said.

Mutfwang said the attack occurred at a time when his administration had reviewed the state’s security architecture in collaboration with security agencies, including the new General Officer Commanding, GOC 3 Division, Nigerian Army, with renewed efforts to protect lives and property.

He said the government would adopt additional strategies and strengthen existing security arrangements to prevent further attacks on communities considered vulnerable.

The governor condoled with families who lost their loved ones and prayed for the speedy recovery of those injured, assuring the people of Bin Mper that government would continue to stand with them during the period of grief.

He also commended Plateau youths for their courage, resilience and patriotism in supporting efforts to safeguard their communities.

Mutfwang urged the youths to remain peaceful, vigilant and law-abiding, while working closely with security agencies and other constituted authorities.

According to him, the fight against insecurity requires sustained collaboration among communities, traditional institutions, government and security agencies.

He expressed confidence that Plateau would eventually overcome banditry, terrorism and other criminal activities threatening the peace of the state.

Earlier, the governor received a security briefing from the GOC 3 Division, Nigerian Army, Major General Maxwell Dangana, during which he called for more proactive, intelligence-driven and coordinated operations to protect vulnerable communities and prevent attacks before they occur.

Mutfwang also visited the Mishkagham Mwaghavul, His Royal Highness, Da. John Putmang Hirse, where he condoled with the traditional ruler, the bereaved families and the entire Mwaghavul nation.

He assured the monarch that his administration would not abandon the people, stressing that the government remained resolute in its determination to defeat banditry and other forms of criminality in the state.

The governor further reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to working with security agencies and other stakeholders to strengthen the state’s security architecture.

Responding, the Mishkagham Mwaghavul, Da. John Putmang Hirse, thanked the governor for identifying with the people in their moment of grief.

He described the attack as senseless and deliberate, saying the perpetrators appeared determined to inflict pain and destabilize the community.

“This is something we least expected. People were asleep when they were massacred.

“Mangu is one of the most peaceful Local Government Areas. We live peacefully with our neighbours and accommodate visitors, yet we were attacked,” he said.

The traditional ruler assured that the Mwaghavul people would remain peaceful and law-abiding, stressing that no amount of intimidation would force them to abandon their ancestral land.

Also speaking, President of the Mwaghavul Development Association, MDA, Women’s Wing, Mrs Grace Joseph Gora, expressed sympathy to the bereaved families and described the attack as unacceptable.

She appealed to the women to remain calm and support government and security agencies in their efforts to address insecurity and prevent further attacks.

Mutfwang was accompanied on the visit by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Community Engagement, North Central Nigeria, Dr Abiodun Essiet; top government officials and heads of security agencies in the state.