By Dirisu Yakubu, ABUJA

Governors elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, have felicitated with Oyo state governor, Seyi Makinde on the occasion of his 54th birthday anniversary.

The Aminu Tambuwal-led PDP Governors’ Forum in a statement signed by its Director-General, Cyril “CID” Maduabum, commenced Makinde for his stewardship of the South-West state in the past two years.

The statement read: “We thank God for his blessings of wisdom and good health, on you. These past years, especially in the last two years, you have piloted the affairs of Oyo state as governor.

“We are happy to associate ourselves with how you have dramatically transformed the state from a debtor economy to a state now innovatively using agri-business and technology in rebuilding its capacity to provide for the basic needs of its people.

“The forum is excited to note your inspiring achievements in agriculture, sports infrastructure, education for all, massive road projects, particularly, rural roads linking your agriculture multiplication estates in the state to points of sale, within the State and beyond.

“PDP Governors’ Forum is enamoured on how you have brought to bear, your experience as a successful mega businessman, to your office as Governor and wish you well as you continue to unveil your transformational initiatives on affairs of the State and the people.

“The forum acknowledges your outstanding contributions to its continued progress, brotherly love amongst PDP Governors, as we engage with the myriad challenges and problems of insecurity, banditry and terrorism facing the country at this time.

“As you celebrate this anniversary of your birth, may the favour of Almighty God be upon you, your family and the people of Oyo state.”

Vanguard News Nigeria