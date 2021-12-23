Vice President Yemi Osinbajo

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru – Abuja

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo is currently presiding over an extraordinary Federal Executive Council, FEC, meeting at the Council Chambers, Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Physically present at the extraordinary council meeting meeting are the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, Mr. Boss Mustapha and 10 ministers.

The ministers are the Attorney General of the Federation, AGF, and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, Aviation, Hadi Sirika, Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed, Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, Power, Muazu Sambo and Water Resources, Suleiman Adamu.

Others are Ministers of State for Health, Olorunnimbe Mamora, Education, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, and Environment, Sharon Ikeazor.

Meanwhile, President Muhammadu Buhari left Abuja today on official visit to Maiduguri, the Borno State capital, to commission multiple projects embarked upon and completed by Governor Babagana Zulum.

