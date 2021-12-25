Delta Lawmaker and social influencer, Rt. Hon. Friday Ossai Osanebi has enjoined Deltans and Nigerians at large to embrace peace and show love to one another, for unity and love remained the core message of Christmas.

Osanebi said this in a message

to his constituents and Christians in which he noted that Christmas presents to every beliver the hope of a better tomorrow and the blessings of redemption amongst others.

“I rejoice with you all on this auspicious occasion of the celebration of the birth of our Lord and savior Jesus Christ.”

“My wife, Ogechi Friday Osanebi, and I send our warmest greetings and best wishes for a merry Christmas and a Happy New Year to our peace loving Ndokwa People, Deltans and Nigerians at large.”

“We recognize the sense of love, hope and joy this season brings to us and the world at large. We acknowledge that the Heavenly Father’s generous gift of his son to mankind fulfilled age-old prophecies, and was a reaffirmation of God’s love for all of us.”

“We, therefore, urge you to honour this spirit of Christmas by striving to keep it throughout the New Year. We must resolve not only to show love to one another in this wonderful season, but also to let love guide our every action in the coming,”Osanebi said.