By Juliet Umeh

Mobile Telecommunication Brand, Oppo Nigeria has unveiled cutting edge devices and other breakthroughs on the global mobile technology space that will allow users work and play smarter.

The devices which were displayed on OPPO Inno Day are powered by Artificial Intelligence, AI, Augmented Reality, AR, and fifth generation, 5G, technology.

They include smart glasses, foldable phone, and retractable camera among others.

The company’s Nigeria Marketing Manager, Jennifer Okorhi explained that the OPPO Inno Day is a global flagship launch event which started in 2019 and this year’s Lagos event was first edition of the showcase in Nigeria.

She said; “The OPPO smart glass is built around a groundbreaking monocle wave guide design. Based on OPPO’s distinctive design philosophy, Air Glass features free-flowing curves, which give birth to its lightweight and minimalist appearance.

“It also has an innovative application as a Teleprompter, which allows an adaptive text display to make presentation at work or in public hitch-free.

As of October 2019, OPPO had achieved more than 40,000 global patent applications while the number of patents granted exceeded 14,000.

“Since the establishment of the brand 17 years ago, the company has reach over 50 countries and introduced a wide range of smart devices to consumers globally.

The Inno day exhibition seems like a teaser to what the brand has for it’s consumers in 2022.

“Our goal for our Inno Day is to introduce the cutting-edge and innovative products that we have launched, which we will continue to do going forward, our goal is also to communicate the ability of OPPO to deliver premium and quality products to our target audience in Nigeria.”

Vanguard News Nigeria