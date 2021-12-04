



There is no restriction on vehicular movement as local government election went underway in Oye-Ekiti Local Government Area of Ekiti State on Saturday.

There was even no semblance of an Election Day as fuel stations, retail shops and food vendors were open to businesses,

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that a handful of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps and the Nigerian Police operatives are deployed at strategic locations in the area.

Similarly, men and women of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) are at hand to ensure safety on the roads.

Operators of commuter vehicles were also seen seeking passengers to transport to other parts of the state.

Security officers were not in any of the polling units visited in Oye-Ekiti and near-by IKole-Ekiti local government areas at the time of this report.

Elections are holding on Saturday into the 16 local government councils of Ekiti State.