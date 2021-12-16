By Davies Iheamnachor

The Pan Niger Delta Forum, PANDEF, has stated that Nigeria is at war with itself, noting that the nation was facing the height of insecurity.

The National Publicity Secretary of PANDEF, Hon. Ken Robinson in Port Harcourt Thursday, noted that Insecurity was worsening under the present administration, calling on the president to be alive to his responsibilities.

Robinson said: “It is alarming and PANDEP feels that Nigeria is loosing this number of security personnel as well as citizens for reasons that are completely unnecessary.

“It tells us of the height of insecurity in the country. We have said before now that the country is at war with itself and that is the truth. The country is at war with itself.

“Look at the number of soldiers killed, police officers killed in a country that is not at war; that wouldn’t have been possible, so the country is at war with itself.

“Unfortunately, the government of Nigeria is not alive with truth and has continued to behave as if everything is okay. Everything is not okay.

“The President and Commander in Chief of the Arm Forces needs to be alive to his responsibilities of safeguarding the lives and property of the people.

“The activities of the terrorists and bandits in the Northern part, operating and making life unbearable. PANDEF is worried. Life is becoming worthless in the country. People are afraid of living and going about their normal daily. businesses.

“The government must sit up and put an end to the unnecessary criminality in the country that has continued for too long.”

Vanguard News Nigeria