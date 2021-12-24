.

A team of inspectors from the National Board for Technical Education, (NBTE) were at the Hajj House Abuja for a two-day statutory Resource Visit and Institutional Accreditation.

The exercise was among the processes of granting approval for the licensing of new institutions such as the Hajj Institute of Nigeria (HIN), to be so-called based on the recommendation of the delegation.

HIN has written to the NBTE requesting approval to function as an Innovation Enterprise Institute (IEI) and a Vocational Enterprise Institution (VEI) for the award of National Innovation Diploma (NID) and National Vocational Certificate (NVC)

During a reception organized in appreciation of the visiting team, the NAHCON Chairman, Alhaji Zikrullah Kunle Hassan emphasized that the goal of the institute was to professionalize the Hajj industry as to be a reference point in Hajj management studies from all over the world, especially English-speaking countries.

He promised full cooperation to the team, expressing confidence that their names will be preserved in the actualization of this historical movement.

Alhaji Abdullahi Magaji Hardawa said HIN was one among many projects on stream introduced by the Commission to broaden NAHCON’s revenue as well as to standardize Hajj operations, describing the idea of the institute as revolutionary.

Speaking at the reception, Alhaji Nura Hassan Yakassai disclosed that at the inception of the fourth board, the leadership had three immediate goals in sight: to commence the Hajj Savings scheme, to establish the HIN and to enter Public-Private Partnership for the utilization of NAHCON’s landed properties. The Commissioner aired satisfaction that all the three goals are manifesting as realities. The most important vision of the HIN, he re-echoed was to educate Hajj managers with rudimentary knowledge to make operations more successful.

In the same vein, Sheikh Suleiman Momoh thanked the Almighty for the opportunity of realizing the set targets, while Dr Bala Muhammad, Board Member representing Ja’matu Nasril Islam stated that the establishment of the institute might engender effective government regulation, adding that only persons with at least diploma in Hajj management would be allowed to practice in the Hajj and Umrah sector, to sanitize the system as was done in the practice of journalism in Nigeria.

At the customary exit interview sequel to inspection, Dr Nasiru Halilu Koko, leader of the delegation made observations and recommendations that will enhance productivity of the institute. He assured the gathering that the team had compiled all the information it needed and will make its submission to the relevant authority on whose shoulder lies the responsibility of taking the final decision on licensing of the Hajj institute.

Interim Rector of the institution, Prof Muhammad Nasir Maiturare, thanked the delegation for their valuable recommendations and kind observations. He assured that the institute’s management will take immediate steps to address the matters raised.

FG gives nod to NAHCON’s property devt under PPP arrangement

In another development, the NAHCON Chairman, Alhaji Zikrullah Kunle Hassan, at the event, disclosed that the Federal Executive Council (FEC) on Wednesday, 15th of December 2021 approved NAHCON’s property development under the Public-Private Partnership arrangement for commercial purposes.

It was gathered that goodwill messages and accolades from stakeholders across the country greeted the announcement of the approval by the NAHCON chairman.

With this approval, NAHCON is on course to develop its properties into money-making ventures, dividends of which will strengthen the commitment to depend less on the federal government for funding. Additionally, the Chairman explained that NAHCON would be able to subsidize Hajj for Nigerian intending pilgrims by the time all its properties become fully commercialized.

The venture is expected to generate surplus revenue for NAHCON and the federal government as well.

Vanguard News Nigeria