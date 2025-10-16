2026 Hajj: Saudi Govt approves 66,910 slots for Nigeria – NAHCON

Nigerian pilgrims performing hajj.

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) says Saudi Authorities have approved 66,910 slots for Nigeria’s pilgrims to participate in the 2026 Hajj exercise.

The commission stated that Saudi Arabia reserved the figure on the NUSUK Masar portal due to the underutilisation of 95,000 slots allocated in the previous year.

NAHCON disclosed this in a statement by its Deputy Director, Information and Public Relations, Hajiya Fatima Usara, in Abuja on Thursday.

Usara said the NAHCON Commissioner of Operations, Prince Anofiu Elegushi, revealed this at a meeting with officials of State Pilgrims Welfare Boards in Abuja.

Elegushi said the Mashair space reserved for Nigeria’s pilgrims on the NUSUK Masar portal was 66,910 slots for the 2026 Hajj.

“The implication of this is that while 95,000 slots were allocated to Nigeria, the actual number that can participate in the 2026 Hajj is 51,513 for states and all other officials, while 15,397 will go to licensed tour operators.

“It was revealed that Saudi Arabia reduced Nigeria’s camp slots to this figure of 66,910 on the portal due to underutilisation of slots in the previous year.”

The NAHCON commissioner revealed that earlier allocations would also be reversed based on each state’s utilisation during the 2025 Hajj.

On his part, Dr Saidu Dumbulwa, the Board member representing the Ministry of Health in NAHCON, reiterated Saudi Arabia’s strict medical requirements for pilgrims.

Dumbulwa emphasised that individuals with organ failure, neurological or psychiatric disorders, and dementia would not be allowed entry into the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

He said that others affected included pregnancy, active cancer undergoing chemotherapy, and tuberculosis, or other communicable diseases.

According to him, the new measures introduced by Saudi Arabia is aimed at reducing the risk of disease transmission, mortality, and the healthcare burden on Saudi authorities.

He recommended that medical screening should henceforth be conducted only by designated hospitals.

He said specific persons of integrity would be authorised to sign off on medical certifications, which would then be countersigned by the State’s Chief Medical Director to curb forgery.

“The commission emphasised that visa issuance will be linked to the medical certificates, which will be verified at the point of entry.

”Hence all medical regulations must be strictly adhered to, as any violation will hold Nigeria collectively accountable.”

In a related development, Aliu AbdulRazak, NAHCON Commissioner in charge of Policy Personnel Management and Finance, said the commission had obtained approval to transfer states’ funds to the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on a regular basis.

”The Chairman/CEO of NAHCON, Prof. Abdullahi Usman, has approved the transfer of funds to CBN on regular basis, as they are being received from the states, so as to take advantage of the positive exchange rate.”

The Board member representing CBN in NAHCON, Dr Adetona Adedeji, also pledged to convey NAHCON ‘s request to CBN on the possibility of reducing the two per cent charge imposed on pilgrims’ transactions.

Earlier in his opening remarks, the NAHCON Chairman said efforts were ongoing to negotiate reductions in certain cost components, such as cargo handling charges, in order to ease the financial burden on intending pilgrims.

“The commission, however, emphasised that service providers’ rates will not be arbitrarily reduced, since that may affect services that pilgrims are expected to receive.

”The providers may offer services commensurate with payments made.

“The Commission also requested States to submit the number of registered pilgrims to confirm if it is in line with NAHCON’s projections of pilgrims registration.”

According to him, this will facilitate commensurate planning.

”The commission reminded the states of the new deadline of Dec. 21 for remittances.

”Therefore, each state may set an internal deadline to ensure all funds are received and transferred to NAHCON before the cutoff date.

“To ensure timely payments, NAHCON will embark on nationwide sensitisation for States and pilgrims to highlight the urgency and importance of meeting the deadline.”

He noted that NAHCON, in a new development, had announced that this year’s Hajj would adopt the standard international luggage policy, allowing each pilgrim two 23kg checked-in bags and one backpack as hand luggage.

The Chairman, Forum of States, Alhaji Idris Almakura, drew the attention of all participants to the seriousness of the slots limitation on the NUSUK Masar portal.

At the end of the meeting, the Executive Secretary of the Adamawa State Pilgrims Welfare Board, Dr Abubakar Salihu, expressed appreciation to NAHCON for carrying the states along in all aspects of Hajj preparations.

He commended the staff of NAHCON for working diligently under pressure and reaffirmed the States’ commitment to cooperation.

