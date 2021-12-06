Kano state welcomes MTN roadshow team

MTN Nigeria kicked off the roadshow activities in Kano State shortly after the announcement of the sale of up to 575 million naira shares to Nigerians. The event was held at Amani Event Centre, GRA, Kano State.

The roadshow was held to engage interested retail investors and Nigerians in Kano State on the recently announced offer by MTN Group and to explain in detail how to subscribe to the offer, the benefits of the offer, the digital subscription process, the incentives with the offer as well as highlight MTN’s strengths as an organisation, its governance potential and the quality of the management team.

Speaking at the Kano roadshow, Chief Executive Officer, MTN Nigeria, Karl Toriola said, the reason behind the public offer was to bring in as many Nigerians as possible to become part of the owners of the company.

In his words, “We are going public for one reason, we want every Nigerian to have a share in the wealth creation that MTN is going to take us through in the coming years. We want as many people as possible to hold shares however little you can afford.”

In his comment, the President of the Association for the Advancement of the Rights of Nigerian Shareholders, Dr Farouk Umar implored the people of the state to come off the back seats and invest in shares, saying that buying shares is more beneficial than buying land and property.

What no one told you about the Investors Roadshow In Port Harcourt

MTN Nigeria, as part of its recently announced public offer, lit up the city of Port Harcourt in an investor roadshow that will see the company executives visiting every state in the country.

Following its nationwide announcement and first roadshow in Abuja, MTN Nigeria, took the roadshow further to Port Harcourt, Rivers State in what turned out to be a dazzling Y’ello moment intended to maximize participation by Nigerians to own a share of one of the most capitalized mobile telecommunication companies on the Nigerian Exchange Limited.

The event which was held at the Hago Height Event Centre on Friday, December 3, 2021, offered southern-based potential investors an opportunity to own shares in MTN. In attendance were the Chief Executive Officer, MTN Nigeria, Karl Olutokun Toriola, the Chief Financial Officer, MTN Nigeria, Modupe Kadiri, Head, Listings Business Division, Nigeria Exchange Limited, Olumide Bolumole, Head Investment Banking, Rand Merchant Bank, Chidi Iwuchukwu, joined by other retail investors and stakeholders from various sectors of the economy.

Addressing retail investors at the event, Karl Olutokun Toriola, explained that the company is excited to offer Nigerians the opportunity to become part owners of the company and thanked Nigerians for the latitude to embark on the journey to build a connected life. He added that becoming the largest network in Nigeria has been humbling, yet restated that there is much more to be achieved together in supporting the evolution of an inclusive digital economy.

The offer which opened with a press briefing in Abuja on December 1, 2021, is expected to close on December 14, 2021, with a minimum subscription of 20 shares.

Investors will be able to submit applications through the issuing Houses, Receiving Agents (authorised stockbrokers and Nigerian banks), and online via a unique digital platform administered by the Nigerian Exchange Limited.

Interested applicants can visit www.mtnonline.com/po for more information on the acquisition of shares or call 080mtnoffer.

Vanguard News Nigeria