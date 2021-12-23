.

By Bashir Bello, KANO

Kano State civil service commission has sacked no fewer than four staff for forgery of documents and falsification of information.

The Commission’s Chairman, Engr. Bello Mohammad stated this in a statement by the Public Relations Officer, Ismail Gwammaja and issue it to newsmen shortly after the commission’s routine meeting for senior staff promotion exercise held at the conference hall of the commission.

Mohammed said about 126 staff in the mainstream of the civil service were also promoted.

He gave a break down of the 126 staff promoted to include, “five of which are deputy directors on grade level 15 were now promoted to grade level 16 as Directors where 36 on grade level 14 were elevated to the rank of deputy directors on grade level 15 and others are middle and senior officers respectively at the month of December 2021.

“Four other disciplinary cases of dismissal regarding forged documents and falsification of information among other offences were also treated by the commission.

“We enjoin all workers in the state to put in their best and be upright in the discharge of their duties,” the Chairman stated.

Earlier, in his remarks, the Permanent Secretary of the commission, Alh Sani Abdullahi kofar Mata dwelt on the need for workers to be initiative and always place consideration on their primary assignment above any other thing by discharging their duties with the fear of Allah.

Vanguard News Nigeria