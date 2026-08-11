Ebonyi demolishes dilapidated storey building in Abakaliki

By Jeff Agbodo, Abakaliki

ABAKALIKI — The Ebonyi State Ministry of Capital City Development and Urban Planning has demolished a dilapidated one-storey building in Abakaliki, the state capital, after declaring the structure unsafe for habitation.

The Commissioner for Capital City Development and Urban Planning, Hon. Richard Ugo Idike, said the demolition was in line with the ministry’s commitment to protecting lives and ensuring orderly urban development.

Idike led the exercise alongside the Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Mrs Martina Obiya; Head of the Town Planning Department, Mrs Esther Nwite; and members of the ministry’s task force.

The commissioner said the building was identified as structurally unsafe during an inspection conducted on July 7, 2026, following which the ministry issued a 21-day evacuation notice to occupants.

He said the notice was intended to ensure that all occupants vacated the premises to avert possible loss of lives and property in the event of a collapse.

According to Idike, the demolition followed the expiration of the evacuation period and was carried out in accordance with an agreement reached between the property owner and the ministry.

He said the deteriorating condition of the structure made its removal necessary to eliminate the danger it posed to residents and the surrounding environment.

Idike reiterated the commitment of the administration of Governor Francis Ogbonna Nwifuru to protecting residents through strict enforcement of building control regulations and urban planning standards.

He urged property owners to regularly assess the structural condition of their buildings and promptly address defects capable of endangering lives and property.

The commissioner assured residents that the ministry would continue to monitor buildings across Abakaliki and take necessary action against structures found to be unsafe or in violation of approved planning regulations.

The demolition was carried out peacefully under the supervision of ministry officials.