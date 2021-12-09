By Emma Ujah, Abuja Bureau Chief

The Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE) has named Mr. Bada Akinwumi as Interim Managing Director (MD) of the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) Plc.

Other members of the Interim Management named this evening were: Sani Usman- Interim Chief Business Officer; Babajide Ibironke, Interim Chief Finance Officer; Donald Etim, Interim Chief Marketing Officer; and Femi Zachaeus, Interim Chief Technical Officer.

The appointment was contained in a statement by Amina Tukur Othman, Head, Public Communications of the BPE.

Details soon…