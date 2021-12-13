By Nkiruka Nnorom

International Breweries (IB) Plc has expressed confidence in the opportunities that abound in Nigeria, saying that the company has demonstrated the confidence in its conscious and consistent investment in the country in the last 50 years.

The company also pledged to continue to work together with the government and other key stakeholders to generate shared value for the country.

The chairman, Igwe Nnaemeka Achebe, stated these at the company’s 50th Anniversary celebration in Lagos, saying that its expansion opportunities have seen the company enter into partnerships that have made it establish presence in five different states of the federation.

“Owing to the importance attached to Nigeria by AB InBev, our Group has consciously and consistently invested in the country when faced with investment decisions around the world.

“Today, the economic impact of those investments is felt across Nigeria. Our expansion opportunities have seen us enter partnerships that have made us establish our presence in five different states of the federation – Anambra, Ogun, Osun, Rivers and Lagos states. These investments have contributed massively to improving economic growth in our country.

“As we commence our journey into the second half of our march to 100 years and beyond, we pledge to remain committed to our culture of bringing people together through the conscious support of our host communities, pursuing environmental stewardship and driving economic value,” he said.

Earlier in his welcome address, Hugo Rocha, Managing Director, IB Plc, said: “Through our transformation dreams, we have been building great brands that have become preferred beers and building our volume through massive investments and expansion of our capacities in our brewing plants.

All of these have enabled us to achieve double digit growth over the past three years to become the second largest brewer in Nigeria from a third position.”