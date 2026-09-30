Marine logistics firm expands operations into Angola

Leading indigenous marine logistics and offshore support company, Tamrose Limited, has expanded its operations into Angola in order to build a stronger presence across Africa’s maritime and energy markets.

The expansion also advances Tamrose’s broader strategy of following Africa’s offshore hydrocarbon footprint and taking its capabilities into new markets.

The company has established a formal operational presence in Angola and secured a multiple, five-year Offshore Support Vessels contract with a leading international oil company (IOC), providing a platform to deploy its marine logistics capabilities in another major African energy market.

This pivotal growth milestone was made possible by Tamrose’s strategic partnership with Afreximbank, which enabled the addition of three extra PSVs — Aurora Diamond, Sapphire and Emerald — to its rapidly expanding fleet, bringing the company’s total to 15 seagoing vessels. This investment has now become the take-off point for Tamrose’s operations in Angola, with Aurora Emerald among the vessels being deployed under the new five-year OSV contract, providing marine logistics support, including the transportation of deck and bulk cargo to and from the client’s offshore facilities.

Speaking on the expansion, Executive Chairman, Tamrose Limited, Mr Ambrose Ovbiebo, said: “As an organisation, we have spent the past decade building operational capability, fleet strength, governance structures, and strategic partnerships required to deliver excellent services and compete beyond our home market. These new five-year offshore support contracts demonstrate the confidence that leading International Oil Companies (IOCs) have in our ability to deliver reliable marine support at scale. In this context, the establishment of our Angolan office, provides evidence of our direction of travel and a strong platform to extend our capabilities while maintaining the standards that have shaped our reputation and growth in Nigeria.

While Nigeria will always be fundamental to the Tamrose story, our entry into Angola allows us to build on that experience, deploy our assets within another major African energy market, and demonstrate that African owned marine businesses can provide world-class, safe, reliable and effective marine logistics services across the continent.”

The company’s participation as a panelist in the Angola Local Content Development Forum, organised by Afreximbank as part of the 2026 Angola Oil & Gas Conference in Luanda further reinforced our commitment to adding value to each host country as we expand operations across the continent.